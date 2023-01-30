Gas Prices Rise for 5th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week.

Gas Buddy says refineries still haven't recovered from December's cold weather. There appears to be little good news on the gas price front with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Many refineries deferred their planned maintenance last spring until this year.

Also, the European Union is cutting off refined products from Russia starting on February 5th.

The average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 12.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.41. The national average has risen 9.7 cents, averaging $3.49.

The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents and stands at $4.65 a gallon.