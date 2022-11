ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You can celebrate Veterans Day with a parade in downtown St. Cloud Friday.

The 2022 Veterans Day parade is Friday, November 11th, starting at 11:00 am. The parade starts at the library and ends at the Rivers Edge Convention Center, parading down West St. Germain Street.



For more information on entering the parade, contact Tom Fernlund at 320-250-7581.