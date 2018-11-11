12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Marches Downtown [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- Sunday marked the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day which ended World War I on November 11th, 1918.

In honor of the occasion, St. Cloud held their 12th annual Veterans Day Parade on West St. Germain Street.

Despite the cold and snowy weather, many central Minnesotans came out to celebrate. Among those marching were local American Legions, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Knights of Columbus.

The parade began at the St. Cloud Public Library and ended at the River’s Edge Convention Center where there was a post-parade social.

This was the first time the event has been held downtown after 11 years of being at the St. Cloud VA.