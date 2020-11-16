St. Cloud Senator Jerry Relph Tests Positive for COVID-19

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Senator Jerry Relph has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka's office, Relph was informed he had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, got tested and went into quarantine last Tuesday.

On Friday, he got back his test results confirming he was positive.

According to the statement, Relph had symptoms over the weekend that sent him to the emergency room twice for treatment but was sent home both times.

Relph did not attend the special session. On Sunday, Gazelka announced he tested positive for COVID-19.