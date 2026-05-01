New Judges Will Soon Fill Central Minnesota’s Judicial Seats
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District, which covers 10 Central Minnesota counties, has two upcoming judicial vacancies.
The Commission on Judicial Selection has announced open seats upon the retirements of Judge William Cashman and Judge Gail Kulick. The judges will be chambered in St. Cloud and Milaca.
Applications to the commission are due by 4:00 p.m. on May 21st.
Panelists will consider, among other things, a candidate's integrity, ability, experience, judicial temperament, legal knowledge, and community service.
Prospective applicants are being offered informational interviews from judges in the Seventh District to help them prepare for the application process.
To request an application, send an email to the Office of the Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Stearns, Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, Douglas, Wadena, Otter Tail, Becker, and Clay counties.
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