Northfield Lands the 2026 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Coming off the heels of the 2025 Minnesota pheasant opening weekend, the Governor's Office has announced the location for next year's opener.

Governor Tim Walz has announced the 2026 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener will be held in Northfield.

Northfield was selected through a process that considered available hunting land, travel and tourism opportunities, and community support.

Northfield, located along the banks of the Cannon River, is about 45 miles south of the Twin Cities and was recognized by Money magazine as one of the 50 best places to live in the United States. It boasts a population of 20,000 people and is known for its historic downtown, scenic landscapes, and abundance of outdoor recreation.

The 2026 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener will be held on October 9th-10th, 2026.

