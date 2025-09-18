Applicants Sought for Judicial Vacancy in Todd County

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is announcing a vacancy in Minnesota's Seventh District.

The vacancy will be created with the retirement of Judge Daniel Benson. The seat will be chambered in Long Prairie in Todd County.

The application period is open, and individuals looking to apply have until 4:00 p.m. on October 9th.

The commission will be considering qualifications that include integrity, judicial temperament, legal knowledge, experience, and community service.

Candidates who want to be considered for the open seat can request an application from the Office of the Governor. Interviews are expected to take place in November.

The Seventh Judicial District covers 10 central Minnesota counties, including Stearns, Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, Douglas, Wadena, Otter Tail, Becker, and Clay.

