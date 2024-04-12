Federal Grant to Fund Snow Fencing Along I-94
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota is getting some federal money to make safety improvements along two important traffic corridors.
The governor's office says the $16-million comes from a new U.S. Department of Transportation program that stems from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year.
MnDOT will use $13.7-million to install snow fences along Interstate 94 between Alexandria and Moorhead. The fences stop much of the snow from blowing onto the roadway, improving safety and reducing wintertime maintenance.
The rest of the money will be used to address two critical slope failures along Highway 11 by the Rainy River in northern Minnesota.
