Three Judicial Candidates Recommended for 7th District Bench

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection has forwarded three candidates to the governor to fill an upcoming vacancy in the 7th Judicial District.

The commission is recommending Luke Godzala, who is a senior attorney in the Civil Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He was previously an assistant city attorney in St. Cloud.

Heidi Hovis has been recommended for consideration. Hovis is an assistant public defender in the Seventh Judicial District and an adjunct professor in the paralegal program at North Hennepin Community College.

Franz Vancura is the third candidate up for consideration. Vancura is a partner at the law firm Quinlivan & Hughes, where he represents clients in real estate, business, probate, estate planning, and family law.

The judgeship will become vacant with the retirement of Judge Daniel Benson.

The seat will be chambered in Long Prairie in Todd County.

