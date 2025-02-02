Take Hysterical Trip Across Minnesota With New Comedy Tour

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take a 10-city road trip without leaving the comfort of your seat next week. The first annual "Sketches of Minnesota Civic Comedy Tour" will live-in up the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts on February 11th.

Get our free mobile app

The show features stories from ten communities across the state including St. Cloud, Waite Park, and Little Falls. The Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) and Danger Boat Productions visited the different cities in 2024 to hear stories from each town and incorporate the best into the tour. MHC says the performance dives deep into what makes us different, what makes us alike, and what we need to work on within our communities.

The program is designed to increase understanding and encourage conversation among people who may have differing viewpoints. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend but registration is required.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud