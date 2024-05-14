St. Cloud to Join Statewide Comedy Arts Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Humanities Center and Danger Boat Productions have chosen seven cities for Sketches of Minnesota, a traveling “civic-improv comedy” tour.

Executive Director at Paramount Center for the Arts Gretchen Boulka says she’s honored St. Cloud was chosen to represent central Minnesota.

“Both of our arts organizations really wanted to lift up how the look of the community has changed over the last 10 to 20 years.”

Boulka notes it’s a quick turn-around, with their performance date being the evening of June 25th.

Each city chosen will host an event asking audience members what makes their town great, their town’s concerns, achievements, and more, which will then be brought to life on stage by an improv troupe through entirely unscripted comedy theater.

“We’re hoping to have all different areas and kinds of groups of people from throughout our community participate in the program.”

After the statewide tour, Danger Boat’s sketch writer will weave the best parts of each performance into a final to-be-announced show.

Other cities chosen include Winona, West St. Paul, Emily, Duluth, Morris, and Glencoe.

