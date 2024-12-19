9 Reasons Why Minnesota is the Best State for Winter Sport

Minnesota has lots to offer in terms of winter sports. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some options.

Finding ways to have fun in the snow is a full-time affair in Minnesota. This winter, take advantage of nature’s gift to the Star of the North. And don't delay; believe it or not, the snow will be gone before you know it.

Cross-Country Skiing

Minnesota's love of cross-country skiing — and its more than 2,000 miles of dedicated trails — is recognized around the world. Harder than it looks, cross-country skiing requires good balance, arm and leg strength, and a lot of practice. Once there's enough snow, skiers flock to local, state and national parks, many of which groom their trails specifically for this popular activity. Trails in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Ely and the Gunflint Trail are among the top destinations for serious skiers.

Snow is most reliable in the northern half of the state, but good cross-country skiing can be found everywhere. In fact, machine-made snow is available at several Minneapolis-St. Paul area parks, including Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, Hyland Lake Park Reserve- link opens in new tab. in Bloomington, and Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis.

Statewide, more than two dozen Minnesota state parks provide groomed trails, and some rent skis. You can also find groomed trails at Voyageurs National Park near the Canada border, and at several downhill ski areas, including Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Spirit Mountain in Duluth, and Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji.

Dog Sledding

Dog sledding is one of the most fun and unusual ways to experience winter. People of all ages and physical abilities can do it, and trips can be tailored to your comfort level. Short trips, day trips, overnight trips, and trips that include ice fishing are among the many iterations available.

Lodging options also vary. You can spend the night in a cozy cabin or in a yurt — an insulated tent-like shelter — complete with a chef to cook your meals.

The primary destination for this sport is the Boundary Waters, but outfitters can also be found in Duluth, along the North Shore, and even in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Downhill Skiing

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn learned to ski in Minnesota, but even novices can take advantage of the state’s 18 downhill ski areas. In addition to big hills, many areas also feature terrain parks for ski and snowboard tricks, as well as cross-country ski trails.

Northeast Minnesota is home to the Midwest’s largest, longest and highest hills. Long runs and scenic vistas are memory makers. Ski areas in central and southern Minnesota also offer picturesque, highquality experiences. Many are gracefully carved into towering river bluffs and broad forested valleys.

Minneapolis-St. Paul area visitors have several downhill ski areas within a 90-minute drive. Visitors to other parts of the state have plenty of choices, too. Equipment rentals and lessons are available at most ski destinations.

Not enough snow for skiing? No problem. Unlike other popular winter sports, fat bikes don’t depend on snow for an adventure.

The skinny on fat tire biking is that Minnesota offers outstanding options. One of the most notable is the rugged and hilly Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, where winter trails slice and curve through forests and lake country. In many ways, Cuyuna isn’t a trail; it’s an experience.

Several state parks and downhill ski areas offer winter mountain biking opportunities thanks to the sport’s increasing popularity. So do park systems in the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Duluth and Winona areas, with more opening up every year.

Hockey

The Land of 10,000 Lakes may be the most popular nickname for Minnesota, but it's also known as The State of Hockey — and for good reason. It's one of the most popular sports in Minnesota. And not just on a professional level either. Every year, more than 135,000 fans gather at the Xcel Energy Center — the home of the Minnesota Wild and Frost — for the Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament.

College hockey is also a big deal in Minnesota, and the games are just as popular as the pros. Playing at the Ridder Arena, the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team has won the NCAA National Championship eight times in the past 16 years. The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team has won the NCAA National Championship five times and plays at the 3M Arena at Mariucci.

As for the amateur side of things, hockey players from around the world gather at Lake Nokomis every year for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships in hopes of winning the Golden Shovel. ESPN.com listed the event as one of “101 Things Sports Fans Must Experience Before They Die."

Other pond hockey tournaments can be found at the Northwoods Pond Hockey Championship on McKinney Lake in Grand Rapids, the Gull Lake Frozen Fore in the Brainerd Lakes Area, the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic in North Mankato, and the Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship in Fairmont.

Ice Fishing

Ice fishing is one of Minnesota’s most popular outdoor activities, largely thanks to the surprisingly lux setup of many ice houses. Safe and reliable heaters, grills and comfortable beds can all be part of the experience, along with the warm, lifelong memories that are forged from nature’s northern lights, stunning sunsets, and the hushed silence of winter.

Popular lakes for ice fishing include Leech, Gull, Mille Lacs, and Lake of the Woods. Ice fishing festivals on these and other lakes are tons of fun, even if you’re not fishing. Check out the DNR's ice fishing page for updates throughout the season.

Ice Skating

Whether you want to practice your Flying V or polish your toe pick, Minnesota’s ice skating rinks are the perfect surface for winter fun.

Found in every corner of the state, ice rinks form on frozen lakes, ponds and even rivers as soon as the ice is thick enough with refrigerated rinks popping up around Thanksgiving or even earlier. In addition to skating, most of the rinks on this list have skates available for rent as well as warming houses and/or other perks like concessions and special events.

Snowmobiling

Minnesota has nearly as many miles of snowmobile trails (roughly 22,000) as it does highways. Many of them are maintained by local snowmobile clubs — covering every corner of the state, running through picturesque federal, state and county forests, and taking riders to restaurants, lodging, and other popular amenities.

Thanks to Minnesota’s unmatched trail system, snowmobilers can gain a new perspective and appreciation for the beauty of Minnesota’s winter wonderland. Registration and safety training are required and available through the Minnesota DNR. Once you're legal, you can ride through the snow to your heart's content and check out current trail conditions here.

Snowshoeing

For those who want to enjoy the snow with something other than skis on their feet, snowshoeing is a great, low-impact activity. Snowshoe rentals and trails are common in state and local park systems, including several in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Many nature centers provide snowshoe rentals and trails, too. Look for clinics and candlelight events as soon as there's enough snow on the ground.

