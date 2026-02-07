ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is the perfect place to plan that summer getaway or a full blown vaction. The 38th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen's Show invaded the River's Edge Convention Center over the weekend. The show has something for everyone, from puppies to food and RVs. watercraft, deer stands, and more.

Manager Barry Cenaiko says you can plan a short getaway or a full-on African Safari:

"While we have plenty of resorts that will bring you to Lake of the Woods or Leech Lake, I mean that's awesome, and we've got some great resorts there, but you can spread your wings and have your vacation take you where you want it to."

The show has some items you can't get anywhere else.

Cenaiko says there are also a lot of one-of-a-kind items at the show to check out, like handcrafted fishing lures:

"We've got, what I call, mom and pop tackle companies here. They manufacture at their residence, or they have a small building; these are not people who are gonna be retailing their tackle at big box stores but it's very effective stuff and they come to shows to get it in the public's hands and then they get feedback, maybe refine it, but otherwise they're just here to sell direct to the public."

Cenaiko says they always have things for the kids to do as well, like the trout fishing pond and Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. The show also had a wide variety of food to check out, such as barbecue sauces, meat sticks, flavored popcorn, and roasted coffee. About 9,000 people were expected to attend the Sportsmen's Show over its three-day run. The Sportmen's show wraps up at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

