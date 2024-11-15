Granite City Train Show This Saturday in St. Cloud

The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud this weekend. The show will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. Doug Bargmann is the organizer of the event and train hobbyist. He joined me on WJON. He says the show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Bargmann says they have 43 vendors for this show which is more than the 35 they had for the last show this past spring. This is the 3rd show Bargmann has been the organizer for. Dr. Edward Olson ran the event for many years prior.

Bargmann says the event is for people interested in trains, the history, for hobbyists and for families. A children's railway play area, which includes a wooden train layout is available. Bargmann says children really enjoy this spot and this early love of trains if what led to his passion for model trains as an adult. He says many of the hobbyists love to talk about their displays and the detail that went into what they've created.

Tickets for the event are $6.00 for adults with kids 10 and under for free. If you'd like to learn more about the Granite city Train Show it is available below.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Doug Bargmann, it is available below.