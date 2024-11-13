The Weekender Says Leave The Fridge Cleaning For Later

The Weekender Says Leave The Fridge Cleaning For Later

Sunday is National Butter Day which begs The Weekender to ask you the eternal "Family Guy" question, Have you ever put butter on a pop tart? If you haven't, The Weekender thinks you should.

Friday is National Clean Out Your Refridgerator Day but you can leave that go another week to take part in some of the fun activities we have found for you. Reindeer, puppies, and trains are out & about for your weekend fun.

On Saturday be sure to hit up your favorite restaurant for a lunch break while you are out on National Fast Food Day. Christmas is still 6-weeks away so plenty of time to do your shopping later and have some good times with the kids or on your own. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.

 

    1

    Visit Santa's Reindeer

    St. Cloud

    With Christmas only 6 weeks away it’s never to early to get the kids ready for Santa. Take them out to Crossroads Center on Saturday to visit some real live reindeer.  Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and the whole team will be on hand for kids to visit and see how majestic they are. Sorry, no, Rudolph. The reindeer will be in the common area outside of JCPenny and Victoria’s secret. Free to attend.

    Saturday:  11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

    2

    Holiday Bazaar

    St. Cloud

    If you are looking to get into the holiday shopping season there is a holiday bazaar on Saturday with lots of gift ideas.  They will have hand-made jewelry, bookmarks, lanyards, keychains, ornaments, sewn fleece bears, bowl cozies, tote bags, quilts, table runners, wall hangings, doll clothes, holiday décor plus vendors like Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, and Color Street.  The bazaar is at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and it is also a fundraising event for the church’s youth groups.

    Saturday:  9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

    3

    Puppy Pals Live & Santa Paws

    St. Cloud

    See some pooches perform breathtaking stunts and spectacular feats in a hilarious presentation the whole family is sure to enjoy. Audience members will be asked to take part in the show and maybe even come up on stage. All the dogs have gone from shelters to showbiz in this one-of-a-kind dog stunt show. If that is not enough puppy love fun, the Tri-county Humane Society will be on site taking donations, or you can sign up to take part in their Santa Paws event.  Sign up for a time slot online and bring in your furry friend for a professional photo with Santa you can use on your annual Christmas Cards.

    Puppy Pals Live  - Saturday: 2:00 p.m., Adults $20, Kids $10.

    Santa Paws:  $50 (includes a flash drive of photos)
    Friday:  4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
    Saturday:  9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Sunday:  9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

    4

    Granite City Train Show

    St. Cloud

    Kids of all ages can get their locomotive fix-in on Saturday at the Granite City Train Show. There will be model and toy trains on display and for sale along with railroad collectibles, books, toys, and more.  Whether you are a long-time train enthusiast or a newcomer to the hobby the show has something for you. They also have door prizes including a Lionel Train Set. The show is at the River's Edge Convention Center, admission is $6.00, and kids 10 and under are free.

    Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

    5

    GB Leighton

    St. Cloud

    See iconic Minnesota music icon GB Leighton in a different setting as Brian Leighton puts on an acoustic show. He will share some stories in-between tunes and cover all of the band’s great music from A to Z, or at least a lot of it.  Tickets are $20 - $28.

    Saturday:  7:30 p.m.

