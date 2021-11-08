Granite City Train Show Returns Saturday

The Granite City Train Show returns to the Rivers Edge Convention Center Saturday from 9am-3pm. The show did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic but returns with just one minor adjustment. Dr. Edward Olson is the organizer of the event. He says concessions will not be available at this year's event due to Rivers Edge Convention Center requirements but Olson says those attending are welcome to bring their own food. He also says people can get their hand stamped and eat lunch downtown and return to the show.

Olson expects a record numbers of vendors. He says they'll have a 135 vendor tables setup. Olson says there is a lot to see and a lot to choose from if you are looking for a Christmas present. The event will feature 10 to 12 operating model train displays with a carpeted area for the kids to interact with trains. Olson says the show also offers information about the history of trains in the United States and many items available for purchase.

If you'd more information about the Granite City Train Show it is available here. Tickets are $6 with kids 10 and under getting in free.