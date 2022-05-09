Granite City Train Show Returns Saturday in St. Cloud

The Granite City Train Show is returning to the Rivers Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Saturday. The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Edward Olson is the organizer of the event and he joined me on WJON this week. Dr. Olson says they have operating layouts for the different model train scales on display. He says they also have vendors who will be selling trains and this includes hobbyists, and retirees.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Olson says this is a great family friendly event for people of all ages. He says for the young children there are wooden trains for the kids to play with and some spend a significant time doing this. Olson says some of the hobbyists participate in this hobby for the creativity of the build while other really enjoy operating the model trains.

The event Saturday will also feature door prizes with the grand prize of a Lionel Train set. Tickets for the event are $6 with kids 10 and under getting in for free. More information is available at granitecitytrainshow.com.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Dr. Olson it is available below.