ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People were getting an early jump on spring at an annual event this weekend. Pleasureland RV Center is holding its annual Giant Pre-Owned RV Sale from Wednesday through Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center. There are over 120 pre-owned campers from all 9 Pleasureland RV locations to check out.

What can people all see at the show?

Sales Manager Mike Blommel says it has been a great turnout:

"They're getting some good ideas for spring, kind of getting that spring fever, hoping to get their unit that they're going to have for the spring so that's really what people are here checking out right now and it's a great time to get out stretch your legs and check out the new, latest, greatest, different campers that are out there."

Blommel says they will move about 50 campers over the 4-day event, and they try to bring in a variety of styles and types for people to look at:

"It's kind of an assortment of everything. There are a lot of units that have bunk houses, outside kitchens, multiple slide-outs, fifth wheels, big motor homes, little motor homes, it's all over the board, little pop-up campers, and people are excited to see it all."

Blommel says whether people are looking for something for the whole family or a small camper for just them and a significant other, they have them covered.

He says besides people looking for summer fun, they see those looking for a camper to get them down south and out of the winter, too. The Pleasesureland Giant RV Sale goes until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

