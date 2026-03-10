ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is a lucky lottery winner in Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the North 5 game won the jackpot in Monday night's drawing. The ticket worth $109,675 was sold at a Speedway in Hastings. The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 6, 16, 19.

The North 5 Game now resets to $25,000 for Tuesday night's drawing.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

The jackpots in other lottery games available for Minnesotans to play include $533 million in the Mega Millions game, $58 million in the Powerball game, $17.9 million in the Lotto America game, and $140,000 in the Gopher 5 game.