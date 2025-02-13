51st Annual Pleasureland RV Camp & Travel Expo in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Pleasureland RV Center wants to help you catch that spring fever by hosting their 51st annual Camp & Travel Expo at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
President and CEO Brad Bacon says new this year is extended dates for the show. He said normally they hold the expo on the third weekend of February, but when the second weekend in February opened up, they decided to extend the expo...
Schedules are busy, so if you can't make it one weekend, you can always make it the next weekend. We'll have the manufacturer reps there both weekends, so whether it's one weekend or the other, you won't miss anything.
The show runs Thursday through Sunday for the next two weekends at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
Bacon says they'll have discount pricing for the show and will have manufacturer reps on hand to answer any questions the customers may have...
We'll have 130 units on display there. And it will range anywhere from cargo trailers and those tear drop units all the way up to those Super Cs which are in excess of $300,000 and truly a home on wheels.
Admission is free and the hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday both weekends.
