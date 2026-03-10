ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The five semifinalists have been announced for the 2026 Trailblazer Challenge.

Connor Mahoney's Acento Hidratacion is an electrolyte supplement designed specifically for Spanish athletes.

Stephen Rider and Levi Bosshart's Buzz Care is a rural healthcare logistics company using autonomous drones to deliver prescription medications and critical medical supplies to underserved communities.

Liz Fiedler Mergen's Farmers to Florists is a digital crop planning and sales platform that connects specialty cut flower farmers directly with florists.

Karl Larsen and Kristopher Larsen's MaintenancePulse is a platform that monitors a facility's electrical system.

Charlie Plum's RIGS RAMP is a tool designed to unlock ankle mobility, relieve leg and foot pain, and help improve athletic explosiveness.

The Trailblazer Challenge live event is this Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Pioneer Place on Fifth. The public is encouraged to attend. Each semifinalist will present their business concept in front of a panel of judges. They'll be evaluated on their ideas based on innovation, market potential, and scalability.