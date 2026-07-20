Silver Chevy Silverado Stolen From 6th Avenue South In Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle with the keys inside. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle was taken from the 100 block of 6th Avenue South. The vehicle is a 2014 silver Chevy Silverado with license plate number NPE-240.
Contact Crime Stoppers
If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.
My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.
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