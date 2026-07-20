Silver Chevy Silverado Stolen From 6th Avenue South In Waite Park

Silver Chevy Silverado Stolen From 6th Avenue South In Waite Park

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle with the keys inside.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle was taken from the 100 block of 6th Avenue South.  The vehicle is a 2014 silver Chevy Silverado with license plate number NPE-240.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

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