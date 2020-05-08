Central Minnesota Drive-In Hoping to Open Next Weekend

LITCHFIELD -- A central Minnesota Drive-In movie theater is hoping to open for the season next week.

Dave Quincer owns the Starlite Drive-In in Litchfield. He says they have been in contact with a number of state and local officials and have a request in to state officials to allow then to open next Friday.

We are looking at the CDC guidelines, state guidelines and what other drive-in theaters across the country are doing. A lot of them are operating at half capacity, limiting the number of people in buildings and the snack bar at any given time.

Quincer says like many small businesses they have been closed since the governor's stay-at-home order. He says as far as movies go, they have a few options as studios are not expected to release any new films until at least July.

We're looking at some of the films that were available when theaters closed back in March. The studios are recognizing the issues too and so they are making a lot of their classic libraries available to us.

He says they have many customers eager for them to open as people are anxious to get out of the house.

The Startlite Drive-In will be open Friday through Sundays, and may add a few extra nights if the demand is there.

Quincer says tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis as they don't have the ability to sell tickets on-line.

The SkyVu Drive-In in Warren, Minnesota is opening Friday.