Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Cruze says the decision to suspend the tests was made to prevent unnecessary strain or damage to the county's outdoor warning systems during winter weather conditions that can include extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

Over the next three months, Meeker County will use the CodeRED system to send out safety alerts and will activate the sirens as needed during emergencies. Cruze says the monthly tests will resume on March 1st.

