Two Litchfield Men Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 55

SEDAN (WJON News) -- Two motorcyclists from Litchfield were hurt in a crash in western Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Highway 55 in Pope County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two motorcycles were going west on Highway 55 at County Road 23 in Chippewa Falls Township when they collided in the intersection.

One driver, 49-year-old Joel Engler, was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, 47-year-old Jeramie Linsmeier, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say neither of the men were wearing helmets.