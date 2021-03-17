11th Annual Pack The Porches Food Drive Begins Friday

ST. CLOUD -- One in nine Minnesotans are expected to face hunger in the coming months, and Catholic Charities is hoping to increase awareness of food insecurity within the St. Cloud area.

As part of Minnesota FoodShare Month, Catholic Charities will hold its 11th annual Pack the Porches food and fund drive this Friday.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says in addition to the annual food drive, they've also teamed up with Beaver Island Brewing Company for a special event Wednesday.

For anyone who comes into Beaver Island and buys a pint of beer, $1 of that will go to our food shelf. Or if you buy a growler, $4 will go to Catholic Charities food shelf along with any other tips or donations made.

Pareja says donations from the event can go a long way because for every $1 donated, Catholic Charities can turn it into $3 worth of food because of their buying power and partnerships.

Tending For a Cause runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Beaver Island.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday, the annual Pack the Porches food drive will run from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can drop off nonperishable food items or cash donations at either Pioneer Place on Fifth or St. Cloud Hyundai.

Pareja says each year they set a high goal for the campaign and every year the community steps up to show their generosity and support.

They know any donation they make is going to stay right here in central Minnesota helping out our friends and neighbors right here in our community.

Pareja says they hope to raise roughly $20,000 and collect about 10,000 pounds of food. Coborn's will also match all food and fund donations up to $10,000.

If you can't make it to one of the drop off locations Friday, you can donate online by going to the Catholic Charities website.