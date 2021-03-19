11th Annual Pack the Porches Food Drive Another Huge Success

ST. CLOUD -- The 11th annual Pack the Porches food and fund drive exceeded expectations.

The event collected over 4,400 pounds of food and raised over $23,000 to help benefit Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf.

Executive Director Steve Pareja says it was another tremendously successful event.

While COVID-19 continues to affect our community, helping neighbors experiencing hunger is more Important than ever. Catholic Charities is grateful and overwhelmed by our community's response during this time of unparalleled need.

In addition, Coborns is also matching all food and funds donated up to $10,000.

All the food and money collected from Friday's event will help serve and support families in St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park and Sartell.