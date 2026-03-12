Pack The Porches Drive Fights Hunger In Our Community

Everything is more expensive these days. Gas. Food. Housing.

An estimated 1 in 5 Minnesota households are exeriencing food insecurity.

A sobering statistic.

Catholic Charities of the St. Cloud Area is hoping to raise thousands of pounds of food -- and thousands of dollars in donations -- to combat food insecurity in Central Minnesota.

The 16th Annual Pack the Porches Food and Fund Drive is scheduled for Friday, March 27th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several locations.

Cash and non-perishable food donations will be accepted at:

And cash donations can also be donated at ccstcloud.org.

Coborn's Inc. will again match all food and cash donations up to $15,000.

All donations will help fuel Catholic Charities Emergency Food Shelf.

READ MORE: 2025 -- Another Successful Year for Pack the Porches Food and Fund Drive

If you can't make it to one of the Pack the Porches locations on March 27th, you can take your nonperishable items to Catholic Charities Food Shelf or donate funds in person or online.

