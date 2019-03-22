Pack the Porches Raises $14,000 and 6,000 Pounds of Food

ST. CLOUD -- Totals are in for Catholic Charities ninth annual Pack the Porches Food Drive.

The organization collected more than $14,000 and over 6,000 pounds of food to go towards local food shelves. In addition, Coborn's will be matching donations with 10,000 pounds of food.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says the event was another huge success.

We are grateful for the support of the community. With the money raised we will be able to buy roughly $132,000 worth of groceries.

Even though Pack the Porches is over, the Minnesota March FoodShare Campaign continues through April 8.

Food and donations were collected at Pioneer Place on Fifth, St. Cloud Hyundai and Health Partners Clinic in Sartell.