Pack the Porches Food Drive Happening Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A food drive helping to fight hunger in central Minnesota will be held at the end of the week.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud will be holding their 10th Annual Pack the Porches campaign on Friday. March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, and Coborn’s has agreed to match up to 10,000 pounds of food.

The only change this year is that donors will not be receiving a free cup of coffee due to COVID-19 concerns. Marketing and Public Relations Manager Eric Vollen says the outbreak has affected the organization, but they are still helping as many people as possible.

Emergency Services is essentially closed, however, we are providing prepared food relief bags for persons in need on Wednesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until noon. So our hours at Emergency Services have greatly been reduced.

This year the three drop-off locations are Pioneer Place in St. Cloud, HealthPartners in Sartell, and St. Cloud Hyundai in Waite Park and Vollen says you do not even have to leave your car to make a donation.

If you do choose to leave your home, and we are so grateful if and when you do, know that a staff person will come to your car at our three locations and accept your food donation or donation of funds, either cash or check.

They are collecting monetary donations as well as a variety of non-perishable food items, cooking supplies, infant and children’s items, and personal care items.

You can check out the full wish list or make a donation online by using the link below:

