St. Cloud Hospital Security Guard Receives Lifesaving Award

St. Cloud Hospital Security Guard Receives Lifesaving Award

(Photo: CentraCare)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A security officer at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital is being recognized for his quick thinking.

Last month, a bicyclist rushed into the hospital and told staff that somebody was unresponsive at a nearby bus stop.

Get our free mobile app

That's when Josh Dalbec raced on the scene to help. He says when he arrived his first responder training took over.

I check for a pulse, I checked for breathing and didn't have those key things so that's when I started my first round of CPR. A short time later that's when my partner looked at me as said we had a pulse. It all happened so fast.

The person was then brought to the hospital, treated and discharged.

For his efforts, CentraCare presented Dalbec with a Lifesaving Award. He says while he's honored, he was simply just doing his job.

I did my job as a member of the Howard Lake Fire Department and as a security officer. I'm not a hero, I'm just an average guy.

Dalbec says he hopes his story inspires others to get CPR certified as it's a valuable life skill to have and you never know when you may need to use it.

Dalbec has been working as a security officer for CentraCare for nearly two years, he is also a member of the Howard Lake Fire and Ambulance.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Filed Under: CentraCare, Lifesaving Award
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON