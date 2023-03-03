ALDI Store Coming to River Crossings Development in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another grocery store is planning to open in Sartell.

The city announced Friday that ALDI plans to build a new facility in the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and County Road 1.

ALDI becomes the latest tenant in that development joining Starbucks, Chipotle and Mister Carwash. A timeline for construction has not yet been announced.

This would be the second ALDI location in the St. Cloud area, with the first located in Waite Park. There are currently 75 locations in Minnesota.

ALDI opened its first store in 1976 in Iowa and since than has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states.

