Catholic Charities Holding Pack the Porches Food Drive

ST. CLOUD -- You can celebrate Food Share month by donating to Catholic Charities Emergency Services during their annual Pack the Porches food drive on Friday.

You can drop off food and money donations for Pack the Porches at three area locations: Pioneer Place downtown, Health Partners in Sartell, and St. Cloud Hyundai.

The drive runs from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and Coborn’s will match all donations up to 10,000 pounds of food.

If you are unable to donate in person, online donations are also accepted.