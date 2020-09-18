Sartell Lions Club to Hold Annual Clean Up Event

SARTELL -- The Sartell Lions Club is holding their annual "Clean Up" event Saturday.

The fundraising event is usually held during Earth Day but was postponed due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

From 8:00 a.m. until noon you can bring your household items to the Riverview Intermediate School parking lot to be recycled.

Items accepted include office furniture, appliances, couches, mattresses, tires and electronics. Items not accepted include broken tube TV's, paints, hazardous waste products and prescription drugs.

Prices depends on the item and all proceeds will go to support the organization and their initiatives.

Home pick-ups are available by appointment only and need to be made by Saturday. Call Cody at 320-828-6620. Cost is $35 per trailer and $15 for single item.

All health precautions will be taken with workers wearing masks and gloves, payment with cash, credit care or check (no change) and customers are asked to remain in their vehicle.