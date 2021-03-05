Riverview Students, Staff Embracing New Learning Spaces

SARTELL -- With schools shifting back to in-person learning, students at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell are taking full advantage again of the school's new learning spaces.

Over the summer the school underwent significant renovations, in particular, filling in the old swimming pool, revamping the Technical Education classrooms and creating a media center.

Principal Zach Dingmann says they continue to grow into their new spaces everyday as staff find new and exciting ways to engage with students.

Just like anything that is new, you try different ideas and refine and reflect and get better at it. We are thankful for these spaces and we are utilizing them differently every day and deciding where we want to go with them.

Dingmann says while the media center and the Pier are the more popular spaces, he feels the STEAM Lab and Project Lead the Way space have been valuable in helping student engage in new ways of thinking.

When you get to the real world, yes your academics are important. You also have to be collaborative with others, know how to work with others, have some critical thinking and really instilling some of those things that you can always measure on a standard base test.

Dingmann says they are just starting to scratch the surface when it comes to the potential of the new learning areas.

He says the spaces have really transformed the way they teach and provides the students with more of a hands on learning experience.

