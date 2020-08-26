Summer Renovations Wrapping Up At Riverview Intermediate School

SARTELL -- With just a few weeks before the start of the new school year, Riverview Intermediate School is in the final stage of their summer renovation work.

Construction crews have been remodeling the former middle school building to better suite the needs of the district's 3rd through 5th graders.

Principal Zachary Dingmann says one of the larger spaces worked on was the old pool, which was converted into a more recreational space now call The Pier.

Just another space for kids to utilize and be active. We thought it was really important to ensure our kids were active and able to move around.

The area includes some smart technology to allow for games, an indoor track and a rock climbing wall.

Just down the hall in the school's newly expanded media center, which Dingmann says was a very important part of the design phase.

I met with teachers and staff and we wanted the media center to be at the heart of our building. We spent a lot of time and effort in creating this space so kids have an amazing media center here at Riverview.

Another key focus in the renovation work was transforming the south gym into the district's new gymnastic space for both practices and meets.

Dingmann says he's excited to grow in his new role as principal and is looking forward to seeing students utilizing all the new spaces.

This summer has been full of transition for the Sartell-St. Stephen school district, with the renovations and opening of the new Middle School, realigning the district's 1st and 2nd graders to Pine Meadow and moving the early childhood program to Oak Ridge.