Riverview Intermediate School Designated A School Forest by DNR

SARTELL -- When Sartell 3rd through 5th grade students move into the new Riverview Intermediate School this fall, their learning space will include more than just the inside of a classroom.

The school has received a School Forest designation from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A School Forest is an outdoor classroom where teachers and students can explore the natural world as a way to teach core subjects.

Principal Zach Dignmann says their staff is excited to think outside the classroom.

The School Forest program provides a unique platform to bring our science program to life and give students the opportunity to have real-world naturalist experiences.

The almost 60 acres wooded area surrounded the by Riverview, the new middle school and Pine Meadow Elementary will serve as the outdoor classroom.

Riverview intermediate School joins over 135 other School Forests in the state.

