Cold Spring Officials Looking For Potential Sites for Library

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Cold Spring officials continue to work through their space issues inside city hall.

The city has outgrown their current footprint, which houses the fire and police departments, administrative offices, council chambers and library.

Back in December, the council did approve buying a piece of land located off of Main Street from ColdSpring, formally known as Cold Spring Granite, for the future fire station.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council restarted conversations around the library, following the library's decision to scale back services due to the space issues.

As recently as a year ago, I believe the mayor mentioned the need to look for a site for the library, and I think we need to get real about that. Reading the report it looked like even if we did do a remodel for them in city hall, it still won't fit their needs.

No formal action was taken, however the council did agree to begin looking for potential sites for the library, either to build new or renovate an existing building to better fit their needs.

As for renovations of the current city hall, the council hasn’t made any final decisions.

