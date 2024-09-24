COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The new Cold Spring Fire Station could take a major step forward on Wednesday. The Cold Spring City Council will vote to approve the bids for contractors for the fire station at Wednesday night's meeting.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Donlar Construction is the project manager for the fire station and says the bids for the contracts came in $107,806 less than their estimate.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

If the 20 contracts are approved, city officials say construction can start as soon as the deals are signed and the contractors can get the work added to their schedule. The new fire station will be located on Main Street next door to Red Truck Ice Cream.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures