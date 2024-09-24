Council To Vote On Contractor Bids For New Cold Spring Fire Station

Council To Vote On Contractor Bids For New Cold Spring Fire Station

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The new Cold Spring Fire Station could take a major step forward on Wednesday. The Cold Spring City Council will vote to approve the bids for contractors for the fire station at Wednesday night's meeting.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Donlar Construction is the project manager for the fire station and says the bids for the contracts came in $107,806 less than their estimate.

If the 20 contracts are approved, city officials say construction can start as soon as the deals are signed and the contractors can get the work added to their schedule. The new fire station will be located on Main Street next door to Red Truck Ice Cream.

