Xcel Energy to Build Minnesota’s Largest Solar Array in Becker

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy is announcing plans to build Minnesota's largest solar array near the Sherco power plant in Becker.

The 460-megawatt Sherco Solar project will create nearly 900 construction jobs and will cost approximately $575-million to build.

Construction on the array is scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2024 and when finished, will produce enough energy to power 100,000 homes in the upper midwest.

The planned project is a key step by Xcel Energy to retire its coal plants in the region, including the Sherco plant. By the year 2050, the power company plans to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity.

The structure will use the existing transmission infrastructure of the Sherco power plant and be owned and operated by Xcel, helping keep bills low for customers.