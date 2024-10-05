Improvements For Sherco Plant Part Of New Excel Energy Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has announced it has come to an agreement with key stakeholders on its 2024 resource plan to advance the company's carbon reduction goal. The agreement includes new investments in battery energy, storage systems, wind and solar power, and natural gas while also extending the lives of its two carbon-free nuclear plants.

Specific improvements include adding 3,200 megawatts of wind energy connecting to the Upper Midwest grid at the Sherco plant in Becker using the proposed Minnesota Energy Connection transmission line, and adding 600 megawatts of battery energy storage by 2030 and adding a 300-megawatt lithium-ion battery at the Sherco plant that will allow it to store low-cost wind and solar energy. Under the plan carbon levels from 2005 are expected to be reduced by 80 - 88% by 2030.

Xcel President Ryan Long says they are making great progress toward the goal of reliable, affordable, 100% carbon-free electricity and they appreciate the support of the stakeholders. Xcel Energy, the Minnesota Department of Commerce, clean energy organizations, energy developers, and labor unions reached the agreement.

