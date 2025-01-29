City of St. Cloud Has Evidence of Increased Respiratory Illnesses

The city of St. Cloud have been monitoring respiratory illnesses in the community through wastewater for the past few years. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON. She says they are seeing 4 times the amount of influenza A this winter as opposed to the winter of 2023-2024. Hodel says COVID continues to be high this winter but not has high as it was last winter. She indicates Norovirus is double this winter compared to last winter and RSV is high but not has high as it was last winter. The complete breakdown is available here.

A pair of water breaks took place in St. Cloud over the past couple of weeks. One occurred on Lincoln Avenue in front of the Townsquare Media Radio Station studios on the weekend of January 18-19 while the other took place last Wednesday between 24th and 25th Avenue. Hodel says old cast iron piping and extreme cold weather caused this problem.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Some key road construction projects in 2025 include the 2nd year of the Metro Forcemain project. The neighborhood revitalization project will continue with Pan Park phase 4 between 25th and 29th Avenue North from 7th to 9th Street North. Lincoln Avenue from 7th Street Southeast to North City Limits will undergo a complete reconstruct that will include the addition of sidewalks in the east side of the street. The city is also planning lead service line replacement projects.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, it is available below.