What’s Happening at the Calvery Hill Water Tower

The city of St. Cloud has just started some construction on the installation of larger water transmission mains coming into and out of the Calvary Hill Booster Station, along with increasing the size of the pumps that assist with getting water into the second pressure zone located on the southwest side of St. Cloud where water demand continues to increase significantly. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says there is a lot of water use on the southwest side of the city and the pumps or mains aren't large enough. She says they are putting in larger transmission mains and bigger pumps to provide the water needed in that area.

Hodel says the blue hydrants along Cooper Avenue, are the long term transmission mains for future growth because the city needs the amount of water in that volume to get into that part of town. She says they have 2 pressure zones in the city and this work helps with pressure zone #2.

Hodel says there will be some construction occurring into the winter, however, final completion is not expected until spring 2025.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, it is available below.