University Bridge Will Likely Stay Closed Into August

The University Bridge crossing the Mississippi in St. Cloud was expected to reopen at the end of July but due to some unexpected challenges on the east side reconstruct it likely will not. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says they found some granite underneath the roadway that prolonged the reconstruct process. She estimates the bridge will stay closed into early to mid August. Hodel indicates mid August is worst case scenario.

The work being done on the bridge mainly consists of preventative maintenance work that is intended to extend the useful life of the bridge. This work includes crack sealing, cleaning bridge glands, pavement markings, and rehabilitating the railings.

Veterans Bridge has reopened but work on railings continues. Hodel says they are finishing up some land work on the east side and putting some fencing underneath the bridge deck because they have some critical infrastructure which includes a watermain. She expects the project to be down at the end of August or early September.

The Chip/Fog seal project is set to begin Monday July 29. Hodel explains this extends the life adding preventative maintenance. She says it adds a preventative waterproof layer. The city is trialing a new product called Reclamite; adds oils back to the pavement to rejuvenate the asphalt – improves flexibility; areas completed Oak Road, Rolling Ridge Road, Foundry Circle and Park Ave/Waite Ave South – benefits; lower cost, residents can use shortly after installation, no chips, and pavement markings do not have to be redone.

2024 Resurfacing Projects are nearing completion. Public Works and Public Utilities staff have completed with all catch basin repairs, gate valve and manhole adjustments – doing this in-house allowed for more miles to be resurfaced. The contractor has about 2 weeks left to complete the work.

Pan Park Phase 3 (neighborhood revitalization project for 30th and 32nd Avenue North from 10th to 12th Street North and 11th Street North between 29th and 33rd Avenue North). Six of the eight blocks within the project are paved. Utilities will be complete, weather permitting, followed by surface restoration.

Saukview Drive. Started dewatering, major construction to start after 7/31/24 event at BMX Park, expected to be at substantial completion the first week of October.

Highbanks (Stormwater reroute project on 1st Ave S , 3rd Ave S & 4th St South. Riverbank work complete, now installing nearly 900’ of 72” storm sewer along 4th St South. The phase 2 Bid Opening is thursday.

Metro Forcemain Project. Jack & bore at 43rd & Clearwater Road later this week or early next week. Pipe delivery August 5th – delivery held up due to hurricanes near manufacturing facility in the south.

Highway 10/23 Project: Work continues on 4th Street Bridge. The expectation is for a November 2024 construction end date.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, it is available below.