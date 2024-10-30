More Traffic Delays Coming For University Bridge

More Traffic Delays Coming For University Bridge

David Black

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers can expect more delays on University Bridge starting next week. The City of St. Cloud says starting on Thursday, November 7th the bridge will have lane shifts as additional work is done.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
David Black
loading...

At times the bridge will be reduced to one lane for both directions under a flagger. The city says traffic will be maintained in both directions but the lane reduction could cause major traffic delays and people are encouraged to use alternate routes.

David Black
loading...

Sidewalks and bike lanes will be subject to closure as well and the work will be taking place until mid-December, weather permitting.

David Black
loading...
David Black
loading...
David Black
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

 

14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

 

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

Filed Under: city of st. cloud, St. Cloud State Bridge, university bridge
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON