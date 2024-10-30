More Traffic Delays Coming For University Bridge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers can expect more delays on University Bridge starting next week. The City of St. Cloud says starting on Thursday, November 7th the bridge will have lane shifts as additional work is done.

At times the bridge will be reduced to one lane for both directions under a flagger. The city says traffic will be maintained in both directions but the lane reduction could cause major traffic delays and people are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Sidewalks and bike lanes will be subject to closure as well and the work will be taking place until mid-December, weather permitting.

