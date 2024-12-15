University Bridge Open Again After Rail Installation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An eastside St. Cloud bridge is fully open again after about a month of reduced lanes.
University Bridge is back open after work has been completed. Crews had been installing railings on both the north and south sides of the bridge which resulted in a reduction to one lane at times.
St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says the railings were refinished and should last around 20 years.
