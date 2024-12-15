University Bridge Open Again After Rail Installation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An eastside St. Cloud bridge is fully open again after about a month of reduced lanes.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

University Bridge is back open after work has been completed. Crews had been installing railings on both the north and south sides of the bridge which resulted in a reduction to one lane at times.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says the railings were refinished and should last around 20 years.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures