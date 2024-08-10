University Bridge Has Reopened

University Bridge Has Reopened

David Black

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An important roadway in St. Cloud has reopened after over a month. University Bridge, crossing the Mississippi River, near St. Cloud State has reopened as of Friday afternoon.

The bridge was supposed to be closed for the month of July but the closing had to be extended into August because the city found some granite underneath the roadway that prolonged the reconstruction process. The bridge work consisted of mainly preventative maintenance intended to extend the useful life of the bridge.

University Drive from Killian Boulevard to 15th Avenue is still closed until late October, and University Drive from Roosevelt Road to the University Bridge is still reduced to one lane in each direction.

