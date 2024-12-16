UPDATE: Lane Closure For Killian Boulevard

UPDATE: Lane Closure For Killian Boulevard

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A portion of a popular road on the southeast side of St. Cloud will be closed on Tuesday.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. the northbound lane of Killian Boulevarde will be closed from 8th Street southeast to 9th Street southeast to remove a tree. The road closure was supposed to take place on December 12th but was postponed due to weather.

The closure will prompt a one-block detour and signs will be posted. The detour is expected to last one day.

