One-Day Lane Closure Planned for Killian Boulevard

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who use a popular southeast St. Cloud commuter route will have to use a short detour Thursday.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. crews will be removing a tree along the northbound lane of Killian Boulevard.

The work will take place between 8th Street and 9th Street SE, prompting a one-block detour around the work site.

The closure is expected to last one day.

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America