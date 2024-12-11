One-Day Lane Closure Planned for Killian Boulevard
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who use a popular southeast St. Cloud commuter route will have to use a short detour Thursday.
Starting at 9:00 a.m. crews will be removing a tree along the northbound lane of Killian Boulevard.
The work will take place between 8th Street and 9th Street SE, prompting a one-block detour around the work site.
The closure is expected to last one day.
