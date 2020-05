ST. CLOUD -- Spray patching work will close portions of Killian Boulevard in St. Cloud starting Wednesday.

The road will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from University Drive to 9th Avenue Southeast. A detour will be required during those times, however, the road will reopen to traffic after 3:30 daily.

Weather permitting, the spray patching should be completed in 3-4 days.